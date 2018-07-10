Vouchers preferable to 'black' work - Salvini

Reggio Calabria
10/07/2018
Reggio Calabria, July 10 - Using vouchers for occasional work is "preferable" to paying under the table for "black" work in the underground economy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "There are certain limited sectors, such as farming, commerce, tourism and services, seasonal work where the alternative is between vouchers and black work," he said. "I prefer vouchers to exploting black work," he said. "I believe that fighting precariousness is right and, therefore, (Labour Minister) Luigi Di Maio was quite right to bring the decree to discussion".
