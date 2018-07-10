Reggio Calabria

Vouchers preferable to 'black' work - Salvini

In certain 'seasonal' sectors

Vouchers preferable to 'black' work - Salvini

Reggio Calabria, July 10 - Using vouchers for occasional work is "preferable" to paying under the table for "black" work in the underground economy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "There are certain limited sectors, such as farming, commerce, tourism and services, seasonal work where the alternative is between vouchers and black work," he said. "I prefer vouchers to exploting black work," he said. "I believe that fighting precariousness is right and, therefore, (Labour Minister) Luigi Di Maio was quite right to bring the decree to discussion".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33