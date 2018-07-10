Vatican City

Pope Paul 'nixed pro-pill document'

Says msgr in upcoming book

Pope Paul 'nixed pro-pill document'

Vatican City, July 10 - Pope Paul VI vetoed a group of theologians' document backing the use of contraceptives in the mid-60s, a monsignor says in an upcoming book. After rejecting the "De nascendae prolis" (On the Birth of Children) encyclical on "responsible" parenthood, the pontiff went on to publish his 1968 encyclical "Humanae Vitae" (On Human Life) which reiterated dogma and only allowed natural methods of regulating conception such as the rhythm method, according to Msgr Gilfredo Marengo. Marengo is set to publish his book, which is the fruit of years trawling through the Vatican Archives.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33