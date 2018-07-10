Rome

Ghanaian, Sudanese alleged 'troublemakers' on Thalassa

27 Pakistanis, 12 Sudanese, 10 Libyans aboard

Ghanaian, Sudanese alleged 'troublemakers' on Thalassa

Rome, July 10 - A Ghanaian man and a Sudanese man are the alleged "troublemakers" among migrants rescued by the private Italian ship Vos Thalassa and now on board the Italian coast guard's Diciotti ship, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The top nationality represented among the migrants was Pakistani (27) followed by Sudanese (12) and Libyans (10). In all, 67 migrants were rescued by the Vos Thalassa, a vessel linked to an oil rig. The coast guard intervened after reports the two troubelmakers were endangering the lives of the ship's crew.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33