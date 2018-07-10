Ghanaian, Sudanese alleged 'troublemakers' on Thalassa

Rome, July 10 - A Ghanaian man and a Sudanese man are the alleged "troublemakers" among migrants rescued by the private Italian ship Vos Thalassa and now on board the Italian coast guard's Diciotti ship, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The top nationality represented among the migrants was Pakistani (27) followed by Sudanese (12) and Libyans (10). In all, 67 migrants were rescued by the Vos Thalassa, a vessel linked to an oil rig. The coast guard intervened after reports the two troubelmakers were endangering the lives of the ship's crew.