More money for culture in budget - Bonisoli (2)

Years of cuts are over says minister

Rome, July 10 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Tuesday that the 5-Star Movement/League government's first budget law will feature extra money for culture. "This country needs a change of pace. The years of culture cuts are over," Bonisoli said as he presented his programme to a joint session of Lower House and Senate culture committees. "The assumption that there will be more resources for culture in the next budget is behind my programme. "Those who came before me did a lot. "We want to continue in this direction. Our ambitions are high".

