Rome

Trade fundamental for Italian growth - Tria

Let's avoid trade wars, we're exporting country-economy minister

Trade fundamental for Italian growth - Tria

Rome, July 10 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Tuesday stressed the importance of trade for the Italian economy and said Italy should seek to avert a global trade war. "Italy is an exporting country and free trade is fundamental for economic growth to continue," Tria told the assembly of Italian banking association ABI. "That's why it is in our interest to work so that a global trade war does not take place". Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini recently suggested the use of tariffs should no longer be considered taboo. Tria also said Tuesday that the reforms that the new 5-Star Movement/League government wants to introduce will be brought in gradually in a "realistic" way, while "maintaining the path of public debt reduction and avoiding a reversal of the trend to correct the structural balance".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33