Grillo vows action on hospital ward shut for party (2)

Naples
10/07/2018
Naples, July 10 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Tuesday vowed action in the case of a Naples hospital ward that was shit for a day so that staff could take part in the ward chief's party. "There are various levels of responsibility and we will establish all of them," she said on the incident at the Del Mare Hospital.
