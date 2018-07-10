Naples

Grillo vows action on hospital ward shut for party (2)

Naples, July 10 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Tuesday vowed action in the case of a Naples hospital ward that was shit for a day so that staff could take part in the ward chief's party. "There are various levels of responsibility and we will establish all of them," she said on the incident at the Del Mare Hospital.

Le altre notizie

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

«Vorrei sapere com'è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

L'abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

