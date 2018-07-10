Talks with Rome tough but can be successful-Seehofer (2)

Berlin
10/07/2018
Berlin, July 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that he was hopeful of finding an agreement with Rome on managing asylum seekers. "The talks with Italy and Greece will be difficult, very difficult," Seehofer said when asked about sending migrants back to the countries where they first made their requests for asylum as he presented his masterplan on migration. "But they can be successful".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online