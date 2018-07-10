Berlin

Talks with Rome tough but can be successful-Seehofer (2)

German interior minister presents migration masterplan

Berlin, July 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that he was hopeful of finding an agreement with Rome on managing asylum seekers. "The talks with Italy and Greece will be difficult, very difficult," Seehofer said when asked about sending migrants back to the countries where they first made their requests for asylum as he presented his masterplan on migration. "But they can be successful".

