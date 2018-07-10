Industrial production up 0.7% in May

Rome
Rome, July 10 - After falling in April, Italian industrial production returned to positive territory in May, with a 0.7% rise in output with respect to the previous month, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said industrial production was up 2.1% compared to May 2017, according to calendar-adjusted data. It said all the main sectors were up, except for the car industry, which registered a 4% drop with respect to the same month in 2017.
