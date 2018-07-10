Rome

Industrial production up 0.7% in May

Return to positive territory after drop in April

Industrial production up 0.7% in May

Rome, July 10 - After falling in April, Italian industrial production returned to positive territory in May, with a 0.7% rise in output with respect to the previous month, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said industrial production was up 2.1% compared to May 2017, according to calendar-adjusted data. It said all the main sectors were up, except for the car industry, which registered a 4% drop with respect to the same month in 2017.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33