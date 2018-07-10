Clooney hurt in Sardinia road accident - report

Rome, July 10 - Hollywood film star George Clooney was hurt in a road accident in Sardinia early on Tuesday, weekly magazine Chi has reported. The actor, who has been on the island for about one month to shoot a new Sky series, Catch 22, had reportedly just left the area of his hotel on the Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia, on a scooter when he was involved in a collision with a car on State highway 125. Clooney was taken to Olbia hospital emergency room by ambulance with a suspected trauma to the pelvis, according to the report. Highway police are investigating the dynamics of the accident.