Rome

Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

After complaint filed by Mytaxi smartphone app

Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

Rome, July 9 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday said clauses in agreements governing the main taxi cooperatives in Rome and Milan and their drivers, which give the cooperatives exclusive rights to manage taxi bookings, are restrictive to competition and must end. The decision came in response to a complaint filed by the Mytaxi app, which lets users book a taxi from their smartphone. This would allow taxi drivers to participate in the service without having to leave their cooperative.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: favorì cosca, arrestato un maresciallo dei Cc-forestale

'Ndrangheta: favorì cosca, arrestato un maresciallo dei Cc- Forestali

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33