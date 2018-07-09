EU migrant mission rethink needed - govt sources

Rome
09/07/2018
Rome, July 9 - EU migrant rescue missions need to be rethought, particularly on automatically taking those saved to Italy, sources said after a government summit ahead of the Innsbruck summit on Wednesday with Germany and Austria. Other points agreed were: a No to secondary movements; an insistence on strengthening external borders; a serious EU relocation policy for asylum seekers; and support for Libya. Italy will go to the summit with a common line, the sources stressed.
