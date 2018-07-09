'I'm gonna shoot you' says man to migrants on FB

Turin
09/07/2018
Turin, July 9 - A Facebook vide has gone viral showing a Turin man walking in an outskirts of the city and, brandishing a gun and addressing migrants, saying "Come here, I'm going to shoot you". The man also said "we've come to this, using guns now". The man has been identified and cited by police, sources said later. A 38-year-old Italian man, he has been cited for aggravated threats. The pistol was an air gun, police said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online