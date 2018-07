Tennis: Giorgi into Wimbledon quarters, will meet Williams

Rome, July 9 - Italy's Camila (sic) Giorgi is into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after beating Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. It was the best Grand Slam result for the 26-year-old from Macerata. She will play Serena Williams, who beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2. The other quarterfinal results: Cibulkova-Hsieh 6-4 6-1; Ostapenko-Sasnovich 7-6 6-0; Bertens-Karolina Pliskova 6-3 7-6; Kerber-Bencic 6-3 7-6; Goerges-Vekic 6-3 6-2; Kasatkina-Van Uytvanck 6-7 6-3 6-2.