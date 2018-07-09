Caputo life term for Fortuna murder upheld

Naples, July 9 - Raimondo Caputo aka Tito' was sentenced to life imprisonment on appeal Friday for murdering six-year-old Fortuna Loffredo on June 24, 2014 by throwing her off the eighth floor of a building in the Parco Verde district of Caivano near Naples. Caputo was also found guilty, again, of sexually abusing the girl, known as Chicca, and two of the three daughters of his former partner Mariana Fabozzi, who again got 10 years for not preventing the abuse. Testimony from children living in the apartment complex where Fortuna lived, was repeatedly raped, and ultimately died have led the Loffredo family and others connected to the investigation to suspect a wider pedophile ring was at work there. The sentences will become definitive if they are confirmed by the supreme Court of Cassation. photo: Fortuna's parents