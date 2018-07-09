No one can stop migrant ships docking - Spataro

Turin, July 9 - No on can stop migrant ships docking in Italy because the 1951 Geneva convention on refugees lays down the right to non-refoulement," Turin Chief Prosecutor Armando Spataro said Monday. Spataro was speaking as he illustrated his office's new guidelines against hate crimes. "Taking an absurd argument, if a migrant ship arrived in Turin at the Murazzi (docking point) on the Po and someone tried to stop whoever was on it from landing, I would start a probe. No one can stop a migrant boat from docking". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has stopped NGO migrant ships from docking in Italy and wants to extend the ban to navy ships of other nations.