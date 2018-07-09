No one can stop migrant ships docking - Spataro

Turin
09/07/2018
Turin, July 9 - No on can stop migrant ships docking in Italy because the 1951 Geneva convention on refugees lays down the right to non-refoulement," Turin Chief Prosecutor Armando Spataro said Monday. Spataro was speaking as he illustrated his office's new guidelines against hate crimes. "Taking an absurd argument, if a migrant ship arrived in Turin at the Murazzi (docking point) on the Po and someone tried to stop whoever was on it from landing, I would start a probe. No one can stop a migrant boat from docking". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has stopped NGO migrant ships from docking in Italy and wants to extend the ban to navy ships of other nations.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il piccolo Moise non ce l'ha fatta
di Marina Bottari
Arrestato appuntato carabinieri
di Sabrina Amoroso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online