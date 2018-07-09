Soccer: Juve 'exceptional' says Can

Turin, July 9 - Emre Can said Monday Juventus was "exceptional" and he hoped to win "first the championship and then the Champions League" with his new club. "My first coach was Italian and a Juve fan," revealed the Germany and former Liverpool midfielder. "He told me that I would play for the Bianconeri one day. That was an exceptional period for Juventus, with Del Piero and Nedved". Can, 24, he had already heard from national teammate Sami Khedira how "exceptional" Juve was.