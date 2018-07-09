Soccer: Juve 'exceptional' says Can

Turin
09/07/2018
Turin, July 9 - Emre Can said Monday Juventus was "exceptional" and he hoped to win "first the championship and then the Champions League" with his new club. "My first coach was Italian and a Juve fan," revealed the Germany and former Liverpool midfielder. "He told me that I would play for the Bianconeri one day. That was an exceptional period for Juventus, with Del Piero and Nedved". Can, 24, he had already heard from national teammate Sami Khedira how "exceptional" Juve was.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il piccolo Moise non ce l'ha fatta
di Marina Bottari
Arrestato appuntato carabinieri
di Sabrina Amoroso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online