Italy ready to help flood-hit Japan- Conte

Rome, July 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday said that Italy was ready to help after torrential rains and floods claimed over 100 lives in Japan. "Profound solidarity for Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and the Japanese people, who over the last few hours have been fighting against the torrential rains that are devastating the country," Conte said via Twitter. "Condolences for the victims and the missing, Italy is at Japan's side and is ready to give all the necessary aid".