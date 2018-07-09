Vienna softens migrant proposal

Brussels
09/07/2018
Brussels, July 9 - A new version of the Austrian EU duty presidency's proposal for managing migration, which is set to be the working document for Thursday's informal meeting of European interior ministers in Innsbruck, is doing the rounds, featuring a softening of the stance adopted and the language used. For example, the notion that "no request for asylum can be presented in European territory" has disappeared from the new document, which ANSA has seen.
