F1: Hamilton accepts Raikkonen apology

Rome, July 9 - Lewis Hamilton on Monday accepted Kimi Raikkonen's apology for a shunt at the start of the British Grand Prix Sunday. The Mercedes driver was relegated to the back of the pack after the Ferrari driver bumped into him but fought his way back to finish second behind Raikonnen's teammate Sebastian Vettel. "Kimi said sorry to me and I accept it and look ahead," the British four-time world champions said on Instagram. "It was a racing accident and nothing more. Sometimes we talk nonsense and we learn from this". German four-time world champ Vettel is now 16 points ahead of the Briton in the F1 standings. Raikkonen finished third at Silverstone, behind Hamilton.