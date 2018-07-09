Milan

Amazon to hire 1,700 staff in Italy in 2018

E-com giant has invested 1.6 bn since 2010

Milan, July 9 - Amazon said Monday it is to hire 1,700 permanent staff in Italy by the end of 2018, taking its workforce to 5,200 from the 3,500 registered last year. Many of the jobs are in the new distribution centres in Passo Corese near Rome and Vercelli in Piedmont, as well as in the distribution centre in Castel San Giovanni (Piacenza), the customer service centre in Cagliari, the development centre in Turin and the new management headquarters in Milan. There, the number of employees will rise to 600 by the end of the year. Amazon has invested over 1.6 billion euros in Italy since 2010. "The 1,700 new employees will boost our Italian teams to ensure faster deliveries," said Mariangela Marseglia, Country Manager Amazon Italy and Spain.

