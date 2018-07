Cinema: Comedy director Carlo Vanzina dead at 67

Rome, July 9 - Italian director Carlo Vanzina, who was behind some of Italian cinema's most commercially successful films of the 1980s and 1990s, died in Rome on Sunday at the age of 67, sources said. Vanzina specialised in comedies, many centred on madcap summer and Christmas holiday breaks, that were much loved by the public, although they won little critical acclaim. He has been ill for some time. His funeral will take place at Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli on Tuesday.