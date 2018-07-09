Rome

F1: Vettel extends lead with victory at British GP

Hamilton second, Raikkonen completes podium

F1: Vettel extends lead with victory at British GP

Rome, July 9 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel extended his lead at the top of the Formula One standings with a thrilling victory at Sunday's British Grand Prix. Vettel came first ahead of his main rival, Mercedes British driver Lewis Hamilton, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium. Raikkonen got a 10-second penalty for bumping into Hamilton on the first lap after Vettel had overtaken the Briton, who started in pole position. Vettel leads the table with 171 points, compared to 163 for Hamilton, who had to recover after the shunt saw him drop back to last place, and 116 for third-placed Raikkonen. Ferrari lead the constructor standings with 287, ahead of Mercedes with 267.

