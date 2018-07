Dell'Utri sentence deferred

Palermo, July 6 - The remainder of the seven-year sentence for external mafia association of Former Forza Italia Senator Marcello dell'Utri will be deferred due to health problems, a Palermo detention review court said Friday. Dell'Utri, a former close aide of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi serving seven years for external complicity in mafia association, was recently taken from jail to hospital for medical tests. The former Senator was taken from Rome's Rebibbia Prison to the Italian capital's Campus Biomedico. Dell'Utri remains in detention and is under guard at the hospital. The former aide of billionaire media magnate Berlusconi is being treated for prostate cancer, diabetes and heart problems. Another detention review board recently rejected Dell'Utri's bid to be released on health grounds.