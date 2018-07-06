Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

Bari
06/07/2018
Bari, July 6 - Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talks of his indignation over the content of a surveillance video playing behind him, which shows three young men using hatchets to destroy a city construction project. He says the youth are "nearly of age" and are shown chopping at the wall on the new San Girolamo boardwalk, on which renovation work was partially completed only recently. In the caption on the post he said the young men are "delinquents" who will "be in trouble" because the video has been sent to the police, but added that nothing will change unless Bari residents learn to love their city.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri
di Domenico Bertè
Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno
di Piero Gaeta
L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online