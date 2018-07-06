Bari

Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

Antonio Decaro calls them 'delinquents' who will 'be in trouble'

Bari, July 6 - Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talks of his indignation over the content of a surveillance video playing behind him, which shows three young men using hatchets to destroy a city construction project. He says the youth are "nearly of age" and are shown chopping at the wall on the new San Girolamo boardwalk, on which renovation work was partially completed only recently. In the caption on the post he said the young men are "delinquents" who will "be in trouble" because the video has been sent to the police, but added that nothing will change unless Bari residents learn to love their city.

