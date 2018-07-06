Homeowner threatens door-to-door saleswoman with gun

Florence, July 6 - A 25-year-old woman working in door-to-door sales for an energy utility told police she was threatened at gunpoint at a Florence apartment where she had rang the doorbell to propose a contract. Police said the 40-year-old apartment resident had no criminal background and had 10 legally registered guns in his home, mostly collector's items. They said he denied pointing the gun at the woman. Police took custody of the guns as a precaution ahead of further investigation.