Queen of Dolomites mount returns to Trentino from Veneto (2)

Bolzano, July 6 - The Marmolada, the 3,343-metre peak known as the Queen of the Dolomites, is to return from Veneto to Trentino Alto Adige, a Rome territorial agency ruled Friday, quashing a 2002 deal that gave it to the region around Venice. "Hands off the Marmolada. We will defend it tooth and nail," said Veneto Governor Luca Zaia.