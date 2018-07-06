Universiade: Cantone says pulling out would reflect poorly

Naples

Naples, July 6 - The head of Italy's national anti-corruption authority ANAC, Raffaele Cantone, said that he doesn't believe decisions on the 2019 Universiade World University Games can be postponed beyond the date of next Friday and that if Naples should have to pull out of hosting the Games, it would reflect poorly on the city and the region. "I don't think we can postpone; there are still problems but now we have a date beyond which we cannot go, that of next Friday," Cantone said. "If by that date the city and region can untie the knot of choosing the places to host the athletes, the Universiade will go forward. If this doesn't happen, I believe that Naples will have to pull out, and objectively speaking, it wouldn't leave a good impression of the city or the region," Cantone said. Cantone's comments came prior to taking part in a meeting of the Naples city council Universiade Commission.

