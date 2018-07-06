Rome

Soccer: Ronaldo has given word to Agnelli - Marca

Spanish daily says player's word as good as his signature

Soccer: Ronaldo has given word to Agnelli - Marca

Rome, July 6 - Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Friday that Real Madrid and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged to join Italian champions Juventus. "Cristiano Ronaldo has given his word to (Juventus Chairman) Andrea Agnelli," Marca said, adding that the player's word was as good as a signature. 'Ronaldomania' has already infected Turin. "He's arriving today", said one fan "No, he's coming tomorrow," said another. A group of fans waited in vain for the star's arrival at Turin airport Thursday night. Numerologists among the faithful noted that Saturday is the seventh day of the seventh month and this year Juve won its seventh straight scudetto - while CR7, famously, wears the No.7 shirt.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

di Domenico Bertè

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Preso il killer di Fortunata Fortugno

Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno

di Piero Gaeta

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33