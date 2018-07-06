Soccer: Ronaldo has given word to Agnelli - Marca

Rome
06/07/2018
Rome, July 6 - Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Friday that Real Madrid and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged to join Italian champions Juventus. "Cristiano Ronaldo has given his word to (Juventus Chairman) Andrea Agnelli," Marca said, adding that the player's word was as good as a signature. 'Ronaldomania' has already infected Turin. "He's arriving today", said one fan "No, he's coming tomorrow," said another. A group of fans waited in vain for the star's arrival at Turin airport Thursday night. Numerologists among the faithful noted that Saturday is the seventh day of the seventh month and this year Juve won its seventh straight scudetto - while CR7, famously, wears the No.7 shirt.
