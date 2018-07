S&P cuts Italy's 2018 growth forecast to 1.3%

Rome, July 6 - Standard and Poor's said in report released on Friday that it has cut its growth forecast for Italy for 2018 to 1.3%, down from 1.5%. The agency said that "uncertainty about politics and trade will probably lead to slower investment growth". It said that "internal politics is the main risk," in particular with regard to "uncertainty about the will of the government to continue fiscal consolidation". S&P said it was maintaining its 1.2% growth forecast for Italy for 2019.