Rome

Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

Statistics agency reports year-on-year rise of 0.4%

Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

Rome, July 6 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian retail sales increased by 0.8% in value terms and 0.9% in volume terms in May with respect to April. The national statistics agency said sales were up 0.4% in volume terms in May with respect to the same month in 2017, but were down 0.2% in volume terms. "In May 2018 the underlying pattern in the data, as suggested by the 3 month on 3 month movement, continued to show decline in both value terms, decreasing for the 4th consecutive month (-0.1%) and in volume terms, falling for the 8th consecutive month (-0.2%)," ISTAT said. "Compared with May 2017, the retail trade index for large scale distribution was estimated to have risen by 1.8%, while falls were reported by small scale distribution, which decreased by 1.5%. "The value of sales made online in May 2018 increased by 13.9% compared with May 2017".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

di Domenico Bertè

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Preso il killer di Fortunata Fortugno

Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno

di Piero Gaeta

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33