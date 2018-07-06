Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

Rome, July 6 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian retail sales increased by 0.8% in value terms and 0.9% in volume terms in May with respect to April. The national statistics agency said sales were up 0.4% in volume terms in May with respect to the same month in 2017, but were down 0.2% in volume terms. "In May 2018 the underlying pattern in the data, as suggested by the 3 month on 3 month movement, continued to show decline in both value terms, decreasing for the 4th consecutive month (-0.1%) and in volume terms, falling for the 8th consecutive month (-0.2%)," ISTAT said. "Compared with May 2017, the retail trade index for large scale distribution was estimated to have risen by 1.8%, while falls were reported by small scale distribution, which decreased by 1.5%. "The value of sales made online in May 2018 increased by 13.9% compared with May 2017".