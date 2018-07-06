More signs Italian growth slowing - ISTAT

Rome, July 6 - ISTAT said in its monthly report on the Italian economy on Friday that it has detected more signs that the nation's growth is slowing. The national statistics agency said that its anticipatory index on the economy "highlighted a new deceleration, consolidating a scenario of contained growth rates. "The period of weakness in manufacturing activity is continuing in Italy, accompanied by a fall in orders and exports," it said. ISTAT also noted, however, that the "labour market is strengthening". It said Italy's inflation rate has started to increase again, while stressing that it was below the average for the eurozone.