Rome

More signs Italian growth slowing - ISTAT

Manufacturing weak says statistics agency

More signs Italian growth slowing - ISTAT

Rome, July 6 - ISTAT said in its monthly report on the Italian economy on Friday that it has detected more signs that the nation's growth is slowing. The national statistics agency said that its anticipatory index on the economy "highlighted a new deceleration, consolidating a scenario of contained growth rates. "The period of weakness in manufacturing activity is continuing in Italy, accompanied by a fall in orders and exports," it said. ISTAT also noted, however, that the "labour market is strengthening". It said Italy's inflation rate has started to increase again, while stressing that it was below the average for the eurozone.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

di Domenico Bertè

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Preso il killer di Fortunata Fortugno

Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno

di Piero Gaeta

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33