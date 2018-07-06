Suspects arrested for child porn on Facebook

Florence, July 6 - Police on Friday arrested two people and pressed charges against an additional 12 for allegedly exchanging child pornography material on Facebook, which in some instances the suspects allegedly produced after luring minors on the internet. The investigation, carried out by postal police under the direction of Florence prosecutors, involves an aspiring deacon, pensioners, unemployed workers, a student and a man previously convicted for child porn, sources said. All suspects are charged with owning and promoting child pornography and, in some instances, producing it. The probe kicked off following a tip by an American NGO and was directed by the State attorney's office in Florence under the coordination of the postal police's national center to fight online child pornography.