Suspects arrested for child porn on Facebook

Florence
06/07/2018
Florence, July 6 - Police on Friday arrested two people and pressed charges against an additional 12 for allegedly exchanging child pornography material on Facebook, which in some instances the suspects allegedly produced after luring minors on the internet. The investigation, carried out by postal police under the direction of Florence prosecutors, involves an aspiring deacon, pensioners, unemployed workers, a student and a man previously convicted for child porn, sources said. All suspects are charged with owning and promoting child pornography and, in some instances, producing it. The probe kicked off following a tip by an American NGO and was directed by the State attorney's office in Florence under the coordination of the postal police's national center to fight online child pornography.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri
di Domenico Bertè
Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno
di Piero Gaeta
L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online