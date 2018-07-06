Matera

Basilicata governor put under house arrest

Pittella among suspects in health-sector probe

Basilicata governor put under house arrest

Matera, July 6 - Basilicata Governor Marcello Pittella, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was put under house arrest early on Friday in relation to a probe into alleged corruption in the southern region's health system, sources said. Pittella was among 30 people put under restrictive measures by finance police in relation to the investigation, the sources said. People close to the governor confirmed that he is under house arrest at his home in Lauria, near Potenza, and described his involvement in the case as "surreal". Pittella is accused of abuse of office and of making false declarations, the sources said. The probe regards allegations of manipulation of public contract competitions and nepotism on the regional health sector. The investigation started a year and a half ago following a report by an employee for service contractor company who had not received his share of money set aside for the TFR severance package.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

Ecco lo "stipendio" di sindaco, assessori e consiglieri

di Domenico Bertè

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Giovane donna di Taormina muore dopo un intervento

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Preso il killer di Fortunata Fortugno

Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno

di Piero Gaeta

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33