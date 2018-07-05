Rome

280 mn freed up for job centres - Di Maio

'Clear signal' says labour minister

280 mn freed up for job centres - Di Maio

Rome, July 5 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday some 280 million euros had been freed up to revamp Italy's job centres. He said it was a "clear signal to show our intention to be on the front line with regional administrations to get labour services working". Getting the largely inefficient centres to work is a precondition for the government's basic income job-seeking allowance, which will give those in search of work 780 euros a month as long as they accept job offers. They will lose the benefit if they refuse three straight offers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno, fermati i presunti assassini

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno,
fermati i presunti assassini

Preso il killer di Fortunata Fortugno

Preso il killer
di Fortunata Fortugno

di Piero Gaeta

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

L’Atm è già un vulcano in ebollizione

di Lucio D'Amico

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33