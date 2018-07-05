42 mn from migrant reception to repatriation - Salvini (3)

Rome

Rome, July 5 - The interior ministry has shifted 42 million euros of spending from migrant reception to voluntary repatriations, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday. He said the move had been made possible after screening all ongoing integration and reception projects, funded both by the EU and Italy. "What until a short while ago was a business that enriched a few people at the expense of many has become an investment in security and repatriation," he said. "The line item is still the same, immigration, but there different ways of using the funds that are under that item".

