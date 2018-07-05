Rome

Lift Libya embargo says Salvini +RPT+ (3)

Aid to Tripoli must be top item on Innsbruck agenda

(fixes deputy PM's name). Rome, July 5 - The embargo on Libya must be lifted "because human and arms traffickers don't care about the embargo," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after talks in Rome Thursday with Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeg (RPT Maiteeg). Salvini stressed that Italy will ask that aid for Libya be the top item on the agenda of an interior ministers' meeting scheduled in Innsbruck next Thursday. "From the EU for the moment there are many nice words but little else," said Salvini, "Let's hope we can prick European consciences on this".

