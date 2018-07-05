30-yr sentence for Panarello upheld in son's death

Catania, July 5 - A Catania appeals court on Thursday upheld a 30-year sentence for Veronica Panarello for murdering her eight-year-old son Loris on November 29 2014 in their home at Santa Croce Camerina. The judges upheld a first-instance verdict issued on October 17 2016 by a Ragusa judge. Loris was murdered with plastic bands, the court found. Panarello was also found guilty, again, of hiding his body. After the sentences was read out, Panarello shouted at her father-in-law "it's your fault, I'll kill you with my bare hands. Are you happy now?"