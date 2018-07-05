Rome

Lavazza to give 250 euros to staff having kids

At plant outside Turin

Rome, July 5 - Lavazza is to give a 250-euro bonus to staff who have or adopt children, the Italian coffee maker said Thursday. The bonus is contained in the 2018-2021 labour agreement, involving just over 200 workers at its plant at Settimo Torinese outside Turin. The deal, which has been approved almost unanimously in worker assemblies, envisages a performance-linked bonus for groups and plants this year.

