Rome

Salvini tightens up asylum claims

Speed up cases, more rigour in granting humanitarian permits

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini issued a circular to prefects Thursday tightening up procedures for vetting asylum claims. In the circular, the anti-migrant League leader said cases should be assessed faster and more "rigour" should be shown in granting humanitarian permits. The circular was also sent to the chairs of committees that recognise international protection. Salvini said "I personally requested speed and attention in receiving those who are really fleeing war but also to block all those who are not entitled to (asylum)". He added: "Pregnant women, children and refugees will stay in Italy. "The badly informed who say and write the opposite should be ashamed".

