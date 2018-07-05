Investment needed to save euro - govt (2)

Rome
05/07/2018
Rome, July 5 - The first meeting of the government's interministerial meeting for European affairs agreed on the importance of "public investments" to lift the "currently unsatisfactory level of growth". The committee agreed this was necessary "if you want the common market and the euro to survive in terms of political support" that is fed by the "economic and social well being of the member States". The meeting was chaired by European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and featured Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online