Venice

Missing boy, 3, found dead in canal

Near Vicenza

Missing boy, 3, found dead in canal

Venice, July 5 - A three-year-old boy who went missing walking with his mother at Bassano del Grappa near Vicenza Thursday was later found dead in a canal at the nearby town of Rosà, sources said. He was found about five kilometres from the place where he went missing, police said. Rescuers removed the body from the canal and medical examiners pronounced him dead.

