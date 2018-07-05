Missing boy, 3, found dead in canal

Venice
05/07/2018
Venice, July 5 - A three-year-old boy who went missing walking with his mother at Bassano del Grappa near Vicenza Thursday was later found dead in a canal at the nearby town of Rosà, sources said. He was found about five kilometres from the place where he went missing, police said. Rescuers removed the body from the canal and medical examiners pronounced him dead.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online