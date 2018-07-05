Lesbian non-biological mother recognised as birth mum

Naples

Naples, July 5 - In a revolutionary sentence, a Naples appeals court on Thursday recognised the non-biological mother in a lesbian couple as the mother of a child from its birth. The second mum is also a birth mother, the court ruled, because "she accepted and shared the project of assisted procreation". The court upheld an appeal on stepchild adoption of a child born from her partner using assisted fertility. The second mother has been awarded the status of birth mother and not just adoptive mother.

