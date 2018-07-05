Cops appeal to ID skeleton left at dump

Piacenza
05/07/2018
Piacenza, July 5 - Italian police on Thursday appealed for information about a skeleton found at a dump outside Piacenza last winter. They said the skeleton, of a man, was probably dumped there 10 years ago. Carabinieri said "we would like anyone who has information that may help identify the man to come forward with the details". Police believe the man was killed.
