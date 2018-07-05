Soccer: Inter sign Martinez from Racing Club

Milan
05/07/2018
Milan, July 5 - Inter Milan have signed Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez on a 22 million euro five-year deal from Racing Club. Martinez, nicknamed El Toro, turns 21 next month. He scored 18 goals including five in the Copa Libertadores in 28 appearances last season. He won his first Argentina cap earlier this year and was named in its preliminary World Cup squad but did not make the final squad.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online