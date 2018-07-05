Turin

Soccer: Ronaldo 'has signed for Juve' says Moggi (2)

Share price of Turin giants surges 8% on rumoured deal

Turin, July 5 - Cristiano Ronaldo has already signed for Juventus, former Juve general manager Luciano Moggi tweeted Thursday. Moggi, who engineered some of Juve's biggest signings in the 1990s and 2000s before being disgraced in the 2006 Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, said he had "spoken to some very important people" about the deal. Juve's share price surged 8% Thursday on reports the 34-year-old Real Madrid and Portugal star would be moving to Turin. The move rumours were fuelled when the Madrid club on Thursday publicised their replica shirts for the upcoming season with pictures of Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio and Tony Kroos, but not Ronaldo.

