Vatican City

Late Florence mayor La Pira set on path to sainthood (3)

Pope recognises 'heroic virtues'

Late Florence mayor La Pira set on path to sainthood (3)

Vatican City, July 5 - Giorgio La Pira, the deeply religious Christian Democrat mayor of Florence in the early 50s and 60s, was set on a possible path to sainthood Thursday when Pope Francis recognised his "heroic virtues". The pope authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate a decree regarding the "heroic virtues of Servant of God Giorgio la Pira". This is the first step towards an eventual process of beatification and canonisation. La Pira was born in Pozzallo on January 4 1904 and died in Florence on November 5 1977. He was was mayor of Florence in 1951-57 and again in 1961-1966, and distinguished himself as a peace activist.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno, fermati i presunti assassini

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno,
fermati i presunti assassini

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

La ’ndrangheta alla riconquista del Canada

La ’ndrangheta alla riconquista del Canada

di Arcangelo Badolati

Arrestato Giovanni Mancuso

Arrestato Giovanni Mancuso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33