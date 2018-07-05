Genoa

Genoa mayor asks Queen to pay for St George's Cross

Genoa, July 5 - The mayor of Genoa has asked Queen Elizabeth to pay the northwestern Italian port city back for allegedly allowing the British crown to use the Cross of St George free of charge for the last 250 years. In the Middle Ages London obtained the use of the flag, which had been used in the crusades and by the maritime republic of Genoa as a warning sign to hostile ships, for its fleet in exchange for an annual tribute which over the years turned into a gratuity. Mayor Marco Bucci has now written in jest to the queen in what he called "the greatest marketing campaign Genoa could stage". In his letter, Bucci said "Your Majesty, I regret to inform you that from my books it looks like you didn't pay for the last 247 years". photo: Cross flies from Doge's Palace in Genoa

