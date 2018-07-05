7 new coastal areas at risk of flooding, ENEA says

Rome, July 5 - Seven new coastal areas are deemed to be at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels, the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) has said. Dozens of square kilometres of coast could be lost before the end of this century in Abruzzo, Puglia, Sicily, Sardinia and Tuscany as a result of climate change, the agency said. The new findings take the number of at-risk coastal areas in Italy to around 20. The seven new areas are in Pescara, Martinsicuro (Teramo and the Tronto estuary), Fossacesia (Chieti), Lesina (Foggia), Granelli (Siracusa), Valledoria (Sassari) and Marina di Campo on Elba island.