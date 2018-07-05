Rome

Lazio court suspends 74.3 mln Telecom Italia fine

New hearing scheduled for May 2019

Rome, July 5 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Thursday confirmed suspension of the execution of a 74.3-million-euro fine imposed on Telecom Italia (TIM) after its main shareholder Vivendi failed to notify the prime minister's office that it had de facto control of the former state monopoly. The fine was imposed by the prime minister's office on May 8 following an investigation into mobile telephony subsidiary TIM under the so-called "golden power" rules allowing the government to veto decisions at businesses deemed to be of strategic national importance. The Rome-based administrative tribunal, which had already suspended the fine in June, is to hold a new hearing on the issue on May 8, 2019.

