Working on basic income, tax cuts at same pace - Tria

Rome, July 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has said that the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government is working to meet its pledges to introduce a 'citizenship wage' basic income and to lower taxes "at the same pace". He told Bloomberg "greater economic growth must come from the gradual implementation of the government programme. "This calls for action both on the composition of tax revenues and on spending," he added. "The discontinuity with respect to the previous government will not be in terms of the deficit level, but regarding the policy mix".