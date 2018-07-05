Rome

Working on basic income, tax cuts at same pace - Tria

No discontinuity on deficit, but on policy mix- economy minister

Working on basic income, tax cuts at same pace - Tria

Rome, July 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has said that the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government is working to meet its pledges to introduce a 'citizenship wage' basic income and to lower taxes "at the same pace". He told Bloomberg "greater economic growth must come from the gradual implementation of the government programme. "This calls for action both on the composition of tax revenues and on spending," he added. "The discontinuity with respect to the previous government will not be in terms of the deficit level, but regarding the policy mix".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno, fermati i presunti assassini

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno,
fermati i presunti assassini

Concussione, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, arrestato il sindaco di Palizzi

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

Corruzione: arrestato l'ex giudice Giuseppe Mineo

La ’ndrangheta alla riconquista del Canada

La ’ndrangheta alla riconquista del Canada

di Arcangelo Badolati

Arrestato Giovanni Mancuso

Arrestato Giovanni Mancuso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33